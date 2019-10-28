MS Word and PowerPoint can tap into Adobe Creative Cloud libraries

You might not have to scramble to find pictures for your next company presentation. Microsoft Word and PowerPoint now have direct access to Adobe Creative Cloud Libraries that store everything from company logos to font styles. In other words, you don't have to bug a team member just to grab a relevant image, or visit a style guide just to find out if your report is on-brand.
You'll likely only appreciate this in specific situations, but it does promise to significantly streamline work. A company designer can create an updated logo in Adobe's tools and ensure that everyone has it almost immediately. You can spend more time actually working on projects and less time worrying about superficial details.
