Latest in Gear

Image credit: Microsoft Design, Medium
save
Save
share

MS Word and PowerPoint can tap into Adobe Creative Cloud libraries

You can always grab the right image for your big presentation.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
19h ago in Internet
Comments
185 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Microsoft Design, Medium

You might not have to scramble to find pictures for your next company presentation. Microsoft Word and PowerPoint now have direct access to Adobe Creative Cloud Libraries that store everything from company logos to font styles. In other words, you don't have to bug a team member just to grab a relevant image, or visit a style guide just to find out if your report is on-brand.

You'll likely only appreciate this in specific situations, but it does promise to significantly streamline work. A company designer can create an updated logo in Adobe's tools and ensure that everyone has it almost immediately. You can spend more time actually working on projects and less time worrying about superficial details.

Source: YouTube
In this article: adobe, cloud, creative cloud, creative cloud library, gear, internet, microsoft, personal computing, personalcomputing, powerpoint, productivity, services, word
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
185 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

New 'The Mandalorian' trailer looks like the Star Wars we're used to

New 'The Mandalorian' trailer looks like the Star Wars we're used to

View
HomePod update adds multi-user support and music handoffs

HomePod update adds multi-user support and music handoffs

View
Samsung's 'SpaceSelfie' balloon crashed in someone's yard

Samsung's 'SpaceSelfie' balloon crashed in someone's yard

View
Early Apple TV+ reviews show a lineup lacking hits

Early Apple TV+ reviews show a lineup lacking hits

View
Waymo’s fully-automated shuttles are picking up riders around Phoenix

Waymo’s fully-automated shuttles are picking up riders around Phoenix

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr