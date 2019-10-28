Latest in Entertainment

YouTube Music now plays nicely with Siri

And there’s a dedicated YouTube Music desktop app.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
14h ago in AV
Siri can now play YouTube Music, meaning you'll no longer have to choose between Apple Music or Spotify to listen through the Apple assistant. The change was made possible by iOS 13, and it works with Apple CarPlay, so you'll get hands-free control of YouTube Music as you drive.

Beginning today, YouTube Music is also available as a desktop app. Users can download the app for quick access to their music, and it's available as an extension on Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

