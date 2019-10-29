Apple pulls HomePod update following reports of bricked speakers

We've asked Apple for comment. It already has a warning against resetting the HomePod if it's using the iOS 13.2 update, however, and asks those users who have tried a reset to reach Apple Support. It's currently unclear how Apple will handle affected speakers that are out of warranty.

There's a good chance a fixed version of the update will be available soon. However, this comes weeks after Apple released iOS 13.1 (plus a few minor follow-ups) to tackle a string of bugs in its initial mobile software update. It's clear that things haven't been going smoothly -- the HomePod issue just reinforces that observation.