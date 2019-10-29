Apple TV app is available on some Sony smart TVs

Because Sony uses Android TV, this marks another instance of Apple blending its tech with the Android platform. The added feature is available through a firmware update, which is being rolled out to newer TVs. Sony hasn't said which models will receive the update. But as 9to5Mac speculates, it will most likely be the models that are compatible with AirPlay 2 technology.

The Apple TV app will allow users to access Apple TV+, the company's new streaming service, which launches on November 1st. In a push to bring Apple TV+ to more customers, the company will make the app available on Amazon Fire TV, LG and VIZIO platforms in the near future.