Latest in Gear

Image credit: Sony
Apple TV app is available on some Sony smart TVs

Apple has promised to bring the app to more platforms.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
26m ago in AV
When the redesigned Apple TV app arrived in May, it was compatible with Samsung smart TVs, as well as the expected Apple products. Apple promised that the app would eventually work on more platforms, and in the past weeks, it's arrived on Roku and Amazon's Fire TV Stick devices. Now, 9to5Mac reports that the Apple TV app is available on some Sony smart TVs.

Because Sony uses Android TV, this marks another instance of Apple blending its tech with the Android platform. The added feature is available through a firmware update, which is being rolled out to newer TVs. Sony hasn't said which models will receive the update. But as 9to5Mac speculates, it will most likely be the models that are compatible with AirPlay 2 technology.

The Apple TV app will allow users to access Apple TV+, the company's new streaming service, which launches on November 1st. In a push to bring Apple TV+ to more customers, the company will make the app available on Amazon Fire TV, LG and VIZIO platforms in the near future.

Source: 9to5Mac
In this article: android tv, apple, apple tv, apple tv app, apple tv+, av, entertainment, firmware update, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, smart tv, Smart TVs, sony
