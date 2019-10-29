Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
save
Save
share

'Game of Thrones' pair won't make a new 'Star Wars' trilogy after all

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are a bit busy with Netflix, apparently.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
3h ago in Services
Comments
177 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

That new trailer for The Mandalorian isn't the only Star Wars news to come out tonight, as Disney has announced that a planned feature film trilogy from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss is now off. The deal was announced with much fanfare about a year and a half ago with plans to release the first movie in 2022, but in the time since, Lucasfilm released Solo: A Star Wars Story to disappointing results, Benioff and Weiss signed a huge overall deal with Netflix worth a reported $200 million and the Game of Thrones finale happened -- some of us have different feelings about that.

According to the pair in statements released to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, the problem is just one of those things: "there are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects."

Other things that have changed include the details around Disney+, and that Marvel boss Kevin Feige is working on a Star Wars project, in addition to the planned trilogy helmed by Rian Johnson. While this trilogy may be on ice, we'll see even more in that world over the next few years, even after The Mandalorian debuts on November 12th, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theater screens on December 20th.

Source: Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter
In this article: av, D.B. Weiss, david benioff, disney, entertainment, Game of Thrones, lucasfilm, Netflix, services, Star Wars
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
177 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

New 'The Mandalorian' trailer looks like the Star Wars we're used to

New 'The Mandalorian' trailer looks like the Star Wars we're used to

View
HomePod update adds multi-user support and music handoffs

HomePod update adds multi-user support and music handoffs

View
Samsung's 'SpaceSelfie' balloon crashed in someone's yard

Samsung's 'SpaceSelfie' balloon crashed in someone's yard

View
Early Apple TV+ reviews show a lineup lacking hits

Early Apple TV+ reviews show a lineup lacking hits

View
Waymo’s fully-automated shuttles are picking up riders around Phoenix

Waymo’s fully-automated shuttles are picking up riders around Phoenix

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr