The first season of Call of Duty League begins January 24th

Call of Duty has been a staple of the esports scene for years. Until now, though, it has primarily focused on city-independent teams. The League is a bid to bring some of the fandom of conventional sports teams to the gaming realm, including home and away games. Even some of the ownership is familiar -- the family behind the Minnesota Vikings also owns Røkkr. It's hard to say if this will translate to Call of Duty, but Activision is undoubtedly keen to find out.