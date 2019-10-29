Google’s .new shortcut now works with sites like Spotify and Microsoft

Last year, Google introduced .new shortcuts that made it easier to create a new Google Doc, Sheet, Slide, Site or Form -- simply enter the file type you wish to create into your browser and tack .new onto the end. Last week, Google brought the feature to Calendar, and now it's expanding it to other sites like Spotify. Soon, any company or organization will be able to register a .new domain to help their users start tasks faster.
Today, Google shared 13 .new domains. Spotify claimed Playlists.new, which lets users create new playlists quickly. Medium has Story.new, which gets you writing faster, and Sell.new is a shortcut of eBay sellers. Microsoft, OpenTable and Cisco Webex have their own variations.
If you're already dreaming up your own .new shortcuts, you can apply for a .new domain beginning on December 2nd. Through January 14th, trademark owners can register their trademarked .new domains. According to The Verge, at some point in 2020, anyone will be able to register a .new domain, without having to apply. Of course, Google says the domain will be secure and served over HTTPS.
