Google’s .new shortcut now works with sites like Spotify and Microsoft

Today, Google shared 13 .new domains. Spotify claimed Playlists.new, which lets users create new playlists quickly. Medium has Story.new, which gets you writing faster, and Sell.new is a shortcut of eBay sellers. Microsoft, OpenTable and Cisco Webex have their own variations.

If you're already dreaming up your own .new shortcuts, you can apply for a .new domain beginning on December 2nd. Through January 14th, trademark owners can register their trademarked .new domains. According to The Verge, at some point in 2020, anyone will be able to register a .new domain, without having to apply. Of course, Google says the domain will be secure and served over HTTPS.