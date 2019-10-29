HBO announces 'Game of Thrones' spin-off 'House of the Dragon'

To close out its big HBO Max presentation -- the service will launch in May 2020 with a $14.99 per month price -- execs revealed that the flagship HBO show Game of Thrones will get a new spin-off based on Fire & Blood. House of the Dragon is a spin-off produced by author George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, which is set 300 years prior to the events of the first show.

Miguel Sapochnik, who directed the "Battle of the Bastards" episode will serve as co-showrunner, as well as directing the pilot and additional episodes. The show is initially set for a 10-episode run, and is a part of Sapochnik's overall deal to create shows for HBO and HBO Max. In a statement, HBO programming president Casey Bloys said "The Game of Thrones universe is so rich with stories. We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan and George."