Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple
save
Save
share

First macOS Catalina update brings new emoji and support for AirPods Pro

Apple also released watchOS 6.1, which brings the latest OS to the Series 1 and Series 2.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
43m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Apple

Apple just released macOS Catalina 10.15.1, which is notable as it includes a lot of the same enhancements Apple packaged with yesterday's iOS 13.2 release. To start, there are 70 new emoji, including the accessibility-focused ones the company showed off this past summer.

Additionally, the software adds support for Apple's new AirPods Pro headphones which launch tomorrow. Apple has also added new privacy settings that allow you to opt-out of sharing your Siri recordings with the company. Beyond that, the Home app now allows you to add AirPlay 2-enabled speakers to scenes and automation routines, in addition to the ability store and watch footage from any HomeKit-enabled security cameras. Last but not least, there are a couple of more minor bug fixes for Photos, Messages, Contacts and a couple of other apps.

Apple also released watchOS 6.1. If you're a Series 1 or Series 2 owner, it's the first watchOS update to bring the latest software to the company's first two wearables. Like all the other updates from this week, it also adds AirPods Pro support, as well as an assortment of bug fixes and other improvements.

In this article: apple, Apple Watch Series 1, Apple Watch Series 2, gear, macos, MacOS Catalina, personal computing, personalcomputing, update, watchos, watchos 6, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Lyft's new monthly subscription is cheaper, but has fewer perks

Lyft's new monthly subscription is cheaper, but has fewer perks

View
Photoshop's latest AI-powered tool makes quick work of selections

Photoshop's latest AI-powered tool makes quick work of selections

View
Razer's first true wireless earbuds include a low-lag gaming mode

Razer's first true wireless earbuds include a low-lag gaming mode

View
Apple may sell iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Smart Battery Cases

Apple may sell iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Smart Battery Cases

View
IKEA's upcoming smart home shortcut button surfaces in FCC filing

IKEA's upcoming smart home shortcut button surfaces in FCC filing

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr