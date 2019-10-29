Netflix defends its controversial variable playback test

Netflix also seemed to be aware of the potential blowback from the beginning, since it only chose to test variable playback on Android phones, and not bigger screens like TVs. The big takeaway, according to Robison, is that the company doesn't plan to actually launch the feature anytime soon. And Netflix will only consider it in the long-term based on viewer feedback.

While I can understand why film purists would find variable playback deplorable, it's worth considering that most of Netflix's content isn't exactly high art. It's a service filled with bingeable TV shows, so it makes sense to give viewers faster ways to get their media fax. And the slowdown features sound genuinely useful for replaying certain scenes, like the complex fight choreography in Daredevil. At the end of the day, this isn't necessarily a crime against cinema like motion smoothing, a feature that's widely deployed on TVs by default. If it does get implemented, variable playback speeds will be something Netflix users can actually choose to use -- or not.