Razer game controller turns your phone into a wannabe Switch

Razer had one more mobile gaming accessory in store today, and this one will seem... familiar. Its newly released Junglecat controller effectively turns your phone into an ad hoc Nintendo Switch. If you have a Razer Phone 2, Galaxy Note 9 or Galaxy S10+ (plus the P30 Pro outside of the US), you can attach the gamepad 'halves' to a special case and play more demanding games without touching the screen. Prefer a dedicated gamepad? You just have to attach each piece to a controller grip. It's hard to miss the similarities between this and a certain game console, but you might not mind if it gives you the edge in Fortnite.
The Junglecat relies on a low-lag Bluetooth connection, and topping it up with USB-C will give you a healthy 100 hours of battery life. A companion Android app provides per-game button mapping and stick sensitivity adjustments. And before you ask: no, there's no Joy-Con style motion control or vibration feedback.
You can buy the controller now for $100. That's a lot to spend on stepping up your mobile gaming experience, but Razer is no doubt counting on there being some Android gamers willing to pay a premium for flexibility and a well-established button layout.
