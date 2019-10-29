Razer game controller turns your phone into a wannabe Switch

The Junglecat relies on a low-lag Bluetooth connection, and topping it up with USB-C will give you a healthy 100 hours of battery life. A companion Android app provides per-game button mapping and stick sensitivity adjustments. And before you ask: no, there's no Joy-Con style motion control or vibration feedback.

You can buy the controller now for $100. That's a lot to spend on stepping up your mobile gaming experience, but Razer is no doubt counting on there being some Android gamers willing to pay a premium for flexibility and a well-established button layout.