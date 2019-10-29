Uber Eats' delivery drone is a VTOL speedster

The drone won't be landing on your yard with your food in tow. After a restaurant loads the machine with your order, it'll fly to a drop-off point where an Uber driver will be taking over the delivery process. Uber's Elevate Cloud Systems, its airspace management system, will be tracking the drone and notifying the driver when the order is ready and where to pick it up. So, you'll still be dealing with a delivery personnel -- you may just get your meals faster than before.

Back in 2018, company chief Dara Khosrowshahi talked about the possibility of starting a drone-based food delivery service by 2021. Uber might beat that timeline if all goes well, though: it's planning to start drone deliveries in San Diego, where is has already made a few test deliveries in partnership with McDonald's, in the summer of 2020.