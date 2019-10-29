Ubisoft plans to improve ‘Ghost Recon Breakpoint’ with a month of bug fixes

To start, Ubisoft says it will prioritize addressing Breakpoint's most annoying bugs and stability issues. Players can expect the game's next maintenance patch to arrive in mid-November, with another update to follow at the end of the month. Among other issues, the first patch will address Breakpoint's drone deployment bug, which prevents players from using one of the game's most important tools. Meanwhile, the second update will include enhancements designed to further address "the most pressing community feedback."

Before the end of the year, Ubisoft says it also plans to release new post-launch content -- including Breakpoint's first raid, as well as an in-game event called The Terminator. Moreover, the company claims it's still committed to adding computer-controlled teammates, in addition to toning down the game's aggressive microtransactions.

Notably, Ubisoft doesn't provide a lot of details on exactly how it plans to address people's more fundamental grievances with Breakpoint. For instance, the longest part of the publisher's post, a section titled "Freedom of Choice," acknowledges that a lot of Breakpoint's new mechanics haven't been popular with players, but stops short of saying how they'll be tweaked. Instead, Ubisoft merely says, "it's still too early to share details," and notes it's working on a "more radical and immersive version of Ghost Recon Breakpoint."

At this point, a broken release is an old song and dance for Ubisoft. When the publisher released Rainbow Six: Siege in 2015, it featured some of the same issues as Breakpoint. To its credit, however, Ubisoft stuck with Siege, listened to player feedback and kept polishing the game. More than four years later, the multiplayer title has more than 35 million players and is considered one of the best online shooters. Still, if you spent the $60 that Breakpoint costs, it's probably small consolation that the game may get better in the future.

