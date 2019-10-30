'Apex Legends' adds two-player teams on November 5th

Apex Legends players won't have to choose between full three-player squads or (when it's an option) going solo, at least for a while. Respawn is adding a "limited time" duos mode to the battle royale game starting on November 5th. Other details aren't forthcoming, but the appeal is fairly self-evident. You can get backup from your go-to gaming buddy without having to recruit someone or (gasp) count on a stranger.