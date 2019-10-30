Apple's wearables and services businesses keep on growing

Apple just reported results for its fiscal Q4 for 2019, and as usual the data reveals some noteworthy aspects about where the consumer electronics giant is at right now. In case you didn't already know, wearables and services are a big deal for Apple: revenue in its wearables, home and accessories group (which includes the Apple Watch and AirPods) increased a whopping 55 percent year-over-year. Services, meanwhile, also continued growing, albeit slightly less dramatically -- 18 percent year-over-year growth is nothing to sneeze at.
From a pure numbers perspective, services is Apple's second-biggest revenue category, behind the iPhone of course. The company pulled in $12.5 billion in services -- and that's before Apple TV+ even launched. That's also probably without taking much, if any, Apple Arcade revenue into effect, since just about all customers trying it would have been on their free trial when the quarter ended. All this is to say that services will likely grow significantly again next quarter.
