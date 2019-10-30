AT&T's new unlimited phone plans drop WatchTV

The other two plans are considerably more straightforward. Unlimited Starter ($35 per line for four lines) is the no-frills option with unlimited calling, texting and on-device data in the US, Canada and Mexico, but not much else. Unlimited Extra ($40 per line), meanwhile, throws in 15GB of hotspot data. Both will debut on November 3rd.

You might have noticed an absence, however: there's no WatchTV. AT&T has confirmed to Engadget that none of the plans will include the live-oriented TV service you get with the outgoing unlimited plans. WatchTV will still be available as a stand-alone offering, but it's clear that AT&T wants to steer customers toward HBO Max (and its highest-end plan) whenever possible. That's not necessarily a problem if you prefer on-demand video. However, it's not so hot if you're used to getting some kind of video bonus with lower-priced plans.