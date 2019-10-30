Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Valve
save
Save
share

Fraud forces Valve to kill ‘CS:GO’ loot box key trading

Valve didn't offer more information than that, but says the whole market was taken over by fraudsters.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago in Internet
Comments
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Valve

Valve's policy of allowing Counter Strike: Global Offensive players to buy and re-sell keys to access in-game loot boxes is no more. The company has announced that the marketplace has apparently been taken over by large fraud networks as a way of laundering money. On the CS:GO blog, an unnamed staffer wrote that "nearly all key purchases that end up being traded or sold on the marketplace are believed to be fraud-sourced."

When playing CS:GO, if you find a loot box, you'll need to pay Valve a real sum of money for a key to unlock said box. But, until now, it's also been possible to buy keys and sell them on to your friends and enemies for a profit. Naturally, it's plausible that such an anonymous system of commerce, even with such small figures, could be used to clean up dirty cash, but Valve haven't backed up its claims with any proof.

This isn't the first time that the title has been associated with some less-than-ethical practices, as well. Back in 2017, a pair of YouTubers directed their fans to visit a CS:GO gambling website, forgetting to disclose that they owned said site.

Users who have purchased CS:GO container keys before Monday 28th October will still be able to be sold on and traded. But from now on, the keys will be stuck with you, and it's likely that the change will impact other in-game currencies that can be sold in a similar fashion. We're also going to keep one eye on the Department of Justice website, since it's likely where Valve goes, the feds will follow.

Via: ZDNet
Source: Valve
In this article: av, Counter-Strike Global Offensive, CS:GO, CSGO, Fraud, gaming, internet, Key, Loot Box, Loot Boxes, Money Laundering, Resale, Valve
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: HBO Max

The Morning After: HBO Max

View
Australia wants to verify porn users by scanning their faces

Australia wants to verify porn users by scanning their faces

View
Juul stands accused of shipping a million contaminated vape pods

Juul stands accused of shipping a million contaminated vape pods

View
Sony's PS4 is the second best-selling console of all time

Sony's PS4 is the second best-selling console of all time

View
NordVPN strengthens security measures following server breach

NordVPN strengthens security measures following server breach

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr