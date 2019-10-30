Latest in Gear

Image credit: DJI
save
Save
share

DJI's palm-sized Mavic Mini can fly for up to 30 minutes

It's an everyday drone with top features.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
33m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

DJI

DJI's latest drone is its lightest and smallest model ever. The foldable Mavic Mini weighs in at just 249 grams, and comes with a bunch of features designed to make drone flying and aerial photography fun and accessible to everyone, without skimping on quality. And it's so small that you needn't bother getting FAA registration for it, either.

The Mavic Mini boasts a maximum range of 4km, or roughly 2.5 miles, and promises up to 30 minutes of flight time, which is pretty impressive for a drone of this compact size. GPS receivers and downward visual sensors mean precise hovering and stable flying, and a 2.7k video at 30fps puts it ahead of the Mavic Spark, which topped out at FHD.

It doesn't come with the obstacle avoidance features of some of DJI's larger models, nor does it have quite as many options for Quickshots (pre-programmed flight maneuvers for cool photography), but that's the pay-off for its trim, palm-of-your-hand sizing -- plus it's designed for fun, everyday use, not as an intense aerial imaging workhorse. As DJI president Roger Luo says, "Most importantly, it's easy to fly, no matter your experience level with drones."

Mavic Mini

The Mavic Mini is available for pre-order now in two options. The standard comes with the Mavic Mini, remote controller, one battery, extra propellers and all necessary tools and wires, and will cost you $399. Or there's the Mavic Mini Fly More Combo, which includes all of the components from the standard version with the addition of a 360-degree propeller cage, two-way charging Hub, three batteries in total, three sets of extra propellers and a carrying case – this is priced at $499. Both will ship on November 11th.

In this article: aerial photography, cameras, DJI, drone, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, light, Mavic Mini, range, small
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: HBO Max

The Morning After: HBO Max

View
Australia wants to verify porn users by scanning their faces

Australia wants to verify porn users by scanning their faces

View
Juul stands accused of shipping a million contaminated vape pods

Juul stands accused of shipping a million contaminated vape pods

View
Sony's PS4 is the second best-selling console of all time

Sony's PS4 is the second best-selling console of all time

View
NordVPN strengthens security measures following server breach

NordVPN strengthens security measures following server breach

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr