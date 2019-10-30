Facebook pulls Russian accounts over political meddling in Africa

The accounts drew significant attention in some cases. Roughly 475,000 accounts followed one or more of the Pages targeting six countries.

All of the would-be manipulators were linked to outfits associated with Putin ally Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the accused financier for the Internet Research Agency who faced US indictments over election meddling. In other words, this appears to represent an extension of Russia's internet strategy -- it's hoping to skew other countries' politics in its favor by convincing social network users to back pro-Russia leaders and policies.