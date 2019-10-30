Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

HBO Max nets ‘South Park’ exclusivity for a reported $500 million

The show arrives on HBO's new platform next year.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

South Park is moving to the new HBO Max next year. The Comedy Central show will leave its current home, the Disney-owned Hulu, for exclusive streaming on the WarnerMedia-backed platform in June 2020, thanks to a deal rumored to be valued between $500 million and $550 million.

Competition for the show was apparently fierce, with Variety reporting that Netflix dropped out of the running in mid-October as it sought global, not just domestic, rights -- it already has some rights to the show in the UK.

The deal covers all 23 seasons, plus three new seasons -- which will stream on HBO Max 24 hours after each episode airs on Comedy Central -- and hinges on HBO Max's young adult animation portfolio, which will also include shows from Adult Swim and Crunchyroll, plus streaming rights to a number of Studio Ghibli films.

In fact, there's a huge amount of content planned for the new streaming service. Also announced for HBO Max is Friends, The Big Bang Theory, The West Wing, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Rick and Morty, a load of BBC shows and a wide choice of DC Movies, including the latest Joaquin Phoenix flick Joker. HBO has also ordered a ton of original content for the platform, which will of course feature HBO classics such as Game of Thrones (and its spin-offs), Sopranos and Sex and the City.

Source: Variety
In this article: av, Comedy Central, content, deal, entertainment, HBO Max, Netflix, South Park, streaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: HBO Max

The Morning After: HBO Max

View
Australia wants to verify porn users by scanning their faces

Australia wants to verify porn users by scanning their faces

View
Juul stands accused of shipping a million contaminated vape pods

Juul stands accused of shipping a million contaminated vape pods

View
Sony's PS4 is the second best-selling console of all time

Sony's PS4 is the second best-selling console of all time

View
NordVPN strengthens security measures following server breach

NordVPN strengthens security measures following server breach

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr