Latest 'Marvel's Avengers' trailer shows how gameplay works

It gives a glimpse of the story, in which Kamala Khan (also known as Ms. Marvel) attempts to bring the Avengers back together, five years after they were blamed for an incident in which much of San Francisco was destroyed. You'll set up a base in a decommissioned helicarrier, which will be upgraded over time.

Once you've completed the opening A-Day battle that's the catalyst for the plot, you can hop straight into multiplayer if you like, though doing so might spoil some of the campaign's narrative. Your character progression will be consistent across the various modes, so you can level up whether you choose to play by yourself or with friends.

The trailer also showcases some combat and how co-op missions work. Marvel's Avengers will hit Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One May 15th.