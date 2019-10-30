Moovit adds Waze carpooling to its public transit app

Users simply have to plan trips like usual and then visit the Suggested Routes screen to find Waze Carpool drivers going the same way. They'll have to download the Waze Carpool app, though, because they'll still need it to book a ride -- tapping on one of the options from within Moovit will open the application. The companies have started the feature's "gradual rollout" to Android users today. An iOS rollout will follow, but they didn't mention a specific date for it. Also, the first ride is free for new riders, so it's a great opportunity for those who have yet to give Waze Carpool a chance.