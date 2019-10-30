Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix
Netflix renews 'Another Life' for a second season despite lousy reviews

The new season will start filming next year.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in AV
Despite less than stellar reviews, Netflix will produce a second season of its sci-fi series Another Life. Star Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica, Longmire) confirmed the news in a tweet she shared on Tuesday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, season two will start production next year in Vancouver, Canada -- which, coincidently, is where most of Battlestar Galactica was filmed. However, there's no word yet on when the 10 new episodes will premiere. In an interview with Collider, Sackhoff said Another Life has at least three seasons worth of story in it.

If you're curious how a series as universally panned as Another Life gets a second season while Sense8 doesn't, the answer is likely that enough people watched it to justify the green light from Netflix. In 2018, Cindy Holland, the streaming giant's vice president of original content, shed some light on how Netflix decides what shows to renew. "The biggest thing we look at is, are we getting enough viewership to justify the cost of the series," Holland said at the time. "We also look at other things: how beloved the fan community is, how social a title is." We watched (and liked) Another Life when it premiered this past July, so we're probably to blame as much as anyone else.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter, Twitter
In this article: Another Life, av, entertainment, netflix, Sci Fi, streaming
