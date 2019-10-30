Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Spotify
Spotify's family plan now comes with a standalone kids' app

Spotify Kids is designed to lure more customers to its family plan.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
46m ago in AV
Spotify

Spotify is expanding its family-plan offering with a new app designed for kids. The Spotify Kids app -- with a pared-back, easy-to-use interface -- comes with two silos of age-appropriate music: Audio for Younger Kids features singalongs, lullabies and content from licensed partners such as Disney and Nickelodeon, while Audio for Older Kids includes popular chart tracks and playlists that exclude explicit content. There's no specific age range for each -- it's up to parents to decide what's appropriate for their kids.

The app follows several other features implemented by Spotify to lure customers to its Premium Family offering, such as parental controls, a family settings hub and Family Mix playlists. While an individual Spotify Premium account -- which lets customers listen to music on just one device at a time -- is available for $9.99 per month, the Family plan is priced at $14.99 and permits up to six accounts. This new kids-centric feature will no doubt make the slightly pricier option more attractive to parents.

Spotify Kids launches today in Ireland for a beta test period, although it will roll out to other countries where Spotify Premium Family is available in the coming months. The app arrives with 80 playlists and around 6,000 songs, which will increase over time.

Via: Variety
Source: Spotify
