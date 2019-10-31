Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

The kid-friendly Blipblox Synthesizer is on sale for $30 off

It's now just $160.99.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Engadget

Don't let the Blipblox Synthesizer fool you. While it's advertised as a toy, it's a surprisingly robust digital synth that adults can enjoy too. And while it's normally sold for $189, it's currently on sale for $160.99.

On the outside, the Blipblox has bright, glossy, primary-colored plastic, large knobs designed for kids and crazy blinking lights. Underneath all that, you'll find an oscillator, an amp envelope, a pair of LFOs, a modulation envelope and a low-pass filter.

You don't get full control. Various algorithms combine oscillators and modulation schemes in predetermined ways, and instead of a keyboard it comes preloaded with melodies and sequences. But there are a number of hidden features in the Blipblox that you can unlock using certain button combinations.

The total package is something that kids and adults can both play around with. It's meant for users as young as three, and it has enough complexity that it can grow with a child. The $30 savings makes it even more appealing.

Source: PerfectCircuit.com
In this article: art, av, blipblox, blipblox synthesizer, discount, engadgetdeals, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, music, oscillator, playtime engineering, sale, Synthesizer, thebuyersguide, toy
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Is the iPad Air the 'just right' tablet for most people?

Is the iPad Air the 'just right' tablet for most people?

View
Save $80 on Sony’s sporty WF-SP700N true wireless earbuds

Save $80 on Sony’s sporty WF-SP700N true wireless earbuds

View
The writer of ‘The Social Network’ rails on Zuckerberg in open letter

The writer of ‘The Social Network’ rails on Zuckerberg in open letter

View
Amazon will pull its movies from theaters to Prime faster

Amazon will pull its movies from theaters to Prime faster

View
AirPods Pro have replaceable components but aren't repairable

AirPods Pro have replaceable components but aren't repairable

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr