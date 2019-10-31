The kid-friendly Blipblox Synthesizer is on sale for $30 off

On the outside, the Blipblox has bright, glossy, primary-colored plastic, large knobs designed for kids and crazy blinking lights. Underneath all that, you'll find an oscillator, an amp envelope, a pair of LFOs, a modulation envelope and a low-pass filter.

You don't get full control. Various algorithms combine oscillators and modulation schemes in predetermined ways, and instead of a keyboard it comes preloaded with melodies and sequences. But there are a number of hidden features in the Blipblox that you can unlock using certain button combinations.

The total package is something that kids and adults can both play around with. It's meant for users as young as three, and it has enough complexity that it can grow with a child. The $30 savings makes it even more appealing.