Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Incognito Mode for Google Maps has arrived on Android

Some things don't need to stay in your location or search history.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago in Mobile
In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo a mobile phone displays a user's travels using Google Maps in New York. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Earlier this month Google announced that its new Incognito feature for Maps had started to roll out, and now it should be here on your Android devices. Android Police points out a post on the support page from yesterday indicating that the rollout has begun in earnest. While it could take a few days to reach everyone (iOS support is still "coming soon"), if it's available for you, then enabling it only requires a few steps:

  • Open the Google Maps app
  • Tap on your profile picture
  • Tap on "Turn on Incognito mode"

It's not something you'll want to use all the time as some features will be disabled, and it's important to note that it doesn't turn off all tracking. The places you go won't be saved to your Location History (if you have that enabled), your searches won't be saved to your account and it won't use your information to personalize the experience. Still, you could be tracked by internet service providers, other apps, or if you're using Assistant and other Google services.

Similar to incognito on Chrome, it's more useful as a depersonalized look at recommendations than as a full-fledged privacy protector, and a way to make sure that whatever you're searching for in this instance doesn't affect your recommendations later -- don't worry, we're not judging.

Source: Android Police, Google Support
In this article: Android, data, gear, google, Google Maps, incognito, location, location history, mobile, privacy, search, services, tracking
