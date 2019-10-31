Is the iPad Air the 'just right' tablet for most people?

If you bought or own a 2019 iPad Air, do you agree with Nathan's assessment? How do you like the improvements made to the screen? Was the 64GB of storage on the base model sufficient or did you step up to 256GB? Was there anything you found lacking? Dish on all the details in a user review on our Apple iPad Air (2019) product page! We want to hear about your experiences with this tablet, so include plenty of specifics on how it's useful, why you selected this model over others in Apple's lineup and what score you would give it overall. Remember your review helps your fellow readers make their own buying decisions -- and could be included in an upcoming user review roundup article!

Notes: Comments are off for this post, but we'd love to hear your thoughts on our Apple iPad Air (2019) product page!