Is the iPad Air the 'just right' tablet for most people?

Would Goldilocks be pleased with this slate that sits in the middle of Apple's lineup?
Amber Bouman, @dameright
18m ago in Gadgetry
Deputy managing editor Nathan Ingraham found a lot to like about this year's iPad Air: a bigger screen, snappier performance and longer battery life. However, a starting price of $499 means some trade-offs; it only supports the first-gen Apple pencil, has two speakers instead of four and lacks Apple's ProMotion technology. That wasn't enough to dissuade Nathan from recommending it as "probably the best all-around iPad you can get right now" and giving it an impressive score of 90.

If you bought or own a 2019 iPad Air, do you agree with Nathan's assessment? How do you like the improvements made to the screen? Was the 64GB of storage on the base model sufficient or did you step up to 256GB? Was there anything you found lacking? Dish on all the details in a user review on our Apple iPad Air (2019) product page! We want to hear about your experiences with this tablet, so include plenty of specifics on how it's useful, why you selected this model over others in Apple's lineup and what score you would give it overall. Remember your review helps your fellow readers make their own buying decisions -- and could be included in an upcoming user review roundup article!

Notes: Comments are off for this post, but we'd love to hear your thoughts on our Apple iPad Air (2019) product page!

