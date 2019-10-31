Netflix's first scripted podcast is an offshoot of 'Daybreak'

The podcast will be exclusive to Spotify until December 12th, when it'll roll out to Apple Podcasts and other platforms.

The company explained this as a logical extension of its video efforts. Podcasts offer "more freedom to explore and go deeper," Netflix's Rae Votta said, and Daybreak has plenty of room for that. You probably won't see a deluge of scripted podcasts, but they could become common sights for those shows where there are stories to tell beyond what you see on-screen.