Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Ursula Coyote/Netflix
save
Save
share

Netflix's first scripted podcast is an offshoot of 'Daybreak'

'The Only Podcast Left' premieres on November 7th.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
12m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Ursula Coyote/Netflix

Netflix's foray into podcasting will soon include its first scripted show. Variety has learned that Netflix is supplementing its apocalyptic zombie show Daybreak with a podcast, The Only Podcast Left, on November 7th. The six-episode program will tell the story of teens who decide to (what else?) make a podcast in spite of the grim situation. Showrunner and lead writer Aron Coleite is involved as an executive producer, so TOPL shouldn't stray too far from the themes of the main Netflix series.

The podcast will be exclusive to Spotify until December 12th, when it'll roll out to Apple Podcasts and other platforms.

The company explained this as a logical extension of its video efforts. Podcasts offer "more freedom to explore and go deeper," Netflix's Rae Votta said, and Daybreak has plenty of room for that. You probably won't see a deluge of scripted podcasts, but they could become common sights for those shows where there are stories to tell beyond what you see on-screen.

Source: Variety
In this article: daybreak, entertainment, internet, netflix, podcast, services, streaming, television, tv
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Instagram is trying to shut down stalking app Like Patrol

Instagram is trying to shut down stalking app Like Patrol

View
'The Witcher' will debut on Netflix December 20th

'The Witcher' will debut on Netflix December 20th

View
WhatsApp's fingerprint unlock feature finally arrives on Android

WhatsApp's fingerprint unlock feature finally arrives on Android

View
Tipping point: The gig economy hits delivery drivers in their wallets

Tipping point: The gig economy hits delivery drivers in their wallets

View
Apple Card users get 24-month interest-free financing on iPhones

Apple Card users get 24-month interest-free financing on iPhones

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr