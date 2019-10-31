Latest in Gear

Image credit: Edgar Alvarez / Engadget
Save $80 on Sony’s sporty WF-SP700N true wireless earbuds

They're on sale for $99.95 on Amazon.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
56m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Edgar Alvarez / Engadget

At their original list price of $180, Sony's sporty WF-SP700N true wireless, noise cancelling earbuds were already a solid deal. Today, Amazon has an even better offer. The WF-SP700N in black are on sale for $99.95 -- that's an $80 savings.

The earbuds are meant to be used at the gym or during a workout, and they have an IXP4 rating, which makes them sweatproof. They also offer active noise cancellation and an ambient sound mode, which lets in some background noise. Sony claims it's the first to combine active noise cancellation in true wireless, water-resistant sports earbuds.

When it comes to sound, the WF-SP700N have punchy highs and a solid amount of bass. They have a three-hour battery life and a charging case that can add two full charges, or 70 minutes of listening time with a 15-minute quick charge. That's on the lower-end compared to other earbuds, but for $99 it's probably something you can look past.

The WF-SP700N can't compare with the WF-1000XM3, Sony's best true wireless earbuds to date. But those cost $230, and they're not rated as sweatproof. So, if you're looking for a great deal on cheap true wireless earbuds and/or you need them to keep up with you (not fry) during your workout, then the WF-SP700N are a solid option.

