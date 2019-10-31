Save $80 on Sony’s sporty WF-SP700N true wireless earbuds

The earbuds are meant to be used at the gym or during a workout, and they have an IXP4 rating, which makes them sweatproof. They also offer active noise cancellation and an ambient sound mode, which lets in some background noise. Sony claims it's the first to combine active noise cancellation in true wireless, water-resistant sports earbuds.

When it comes to sound, the WF-SP700N have punchy highs and a solid amount of bass. They have a three-hour battery life and a charging case that can add two full charges, or 70 minutes of listening time with a 15-minute quick charge. That's on the lower-end compared to other earbuds, but for $99 it's probably something you can look past.

The WF-SP700N can't compare with the WF-1000XM3, Sony's best true wireless earbuds to date. But those cost $230, and they're not rated as sweatproof. So, if you're looking for a great deal on cheap true wireless earbuds and/or you need them to keep up with you (not fry) during your workout, then the WF-SP700N are a solid option.