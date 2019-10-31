'The Witcher' will debut on Netflix December 20th

Perhaps more importantly, it offers an introduction to protagonist Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), and provides a little detail on what a witcher actually is in the show's universe -- a roving, mutated monster hunter for hire. It leans into a meme from The Witcher 3 as well, with a scene featuring Geralt in a bathtub. You can immerse yourself in The Witcher when it hits the service December 20th.