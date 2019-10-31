Wirecutter's best deals: Dell's U3419W Ultrawide Monitor drops to $722

Street price: $45; deal price: $30

Back down to $30, this is a nice discount on the Chamberlain MyQ, one of our smart garage-door controller picks. The street price has dropped in recent months with regular pricing now around $45, but this deal still matches the previous best price we saw during Prime Day. We aren't sure that we'll see better drops over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so if you'd rather be certain, this deal is worth a second look.

Notably simple to set up and use, the Chamberlain MyQ is the top pick in our guide to the best smart garage-door controller. Jennifer Pattison Tuohy wrote, "The Chamberlain MyQ Garage (MYQ-G0301) is the leading smart garage-door controller available, largely due to the huge popularity of Chamberlain garage-door openers (and those sold by its professional install brand, LiftMaster). The MyQ was the first smart garage-door controller to be manufactured, and it's one of the simplest smart-home devices to install and set up. If you are looking for a way to control your garage door remotely and check on its status, and would like integration with major smart-home systems such as HomeKit, Wink, IFTTT, and Google, the MyQ Garage is the best option."

Street price: $780; deal price: $722

Although still more expensive than our top pick, this drop marks a new low on our runner-up pick. The Dell U3419W is down to an all time low of $722 from a slowly decreasing street price around $780. With a 3-year warranty and replacement policy offered by Dell, if you're willing to spend a little more money, this is a nice deal on a reliable monitor.

In our guide to the best ultrawide monitors, the Dell U3419W is the runner-up pick. Wirecutter Editor Thorin Klosowski wrote, "If the Acer XR342CK is unavailable, if you want to connect two computers and display them side by side, or if you want a monitor with a KVM switch so you can use the same peripherals with both computers, the Dell U3419W is a good option. It offers the same size, resolution, and 1900R curve as the Acer but is typically a little more expensive. The U3419W is just as adjustable, it has a ton of ports for connecting multiple computers, including a USB-C port that can output up to 90 W of power, and Dell's warranty is more comprehensive than Acer's."

Street price: $50; deal price: $40

While it's not the best price we've seen, this is a decent drop on one of our gaming controller picks. We're bound to see better deals on the Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but if your main controller has finally given out and you need a replacement now, this is a good time to pick it up with a nice discount.

Ideal for larger hands or those who just prefer Xbox controllers, the Xbox Wireless Controller is the runner-up in our guide to the best PC gaming controller. Wirecutter Editor Andrew Cunningham wrote, "You might prefer Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controller if you have larger hands, if you don't buy many games through Steam, if you want more color-customization options, or if you simply prefer Xbox controllers. Microsoft has made significant improvements in the third-generation revision of the controller released in August 2016, most notably the addition of Bluetooth so that you can use the controller wirelessly with PCs and Macs without needing to buy a separate dongle.3 But this controller's taller design makes reaching all the buttons more difficult, its analog sticks aren't quite as comfortable, and it requires AA batteries—or a rechargeable battery pack from Microsoft that will run you an extra $25."

Street price: $103; deal price: $83

Back down to $83 shipped ($79 + $4 shipping) for a brand new model, this is another nice drop for the black, orange, and yellow colors of the ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4. This is as low as we typically see a new Mk4 sell for, however sometimes we'll see a single color or open-box deals that drop the price lower. It's possible we'll see better deals during Cyber Week but if you need an instant-read thermometer for Thanksgiving cooking, this deal has come in good time.

The upgrade pick in our guide to the best instant-read meat thermometer for your kitchen, the ThermoWorks Thermapen is for those who seek precision. Kevin Purdy and Wirecutter Staff Writer Michael Sullivan wrote, "The Thermapen is the fastest at displaying its final temperature. At an average of 1.8 seconds, it was 1 second faster than the Lavatools Javelin Pro Duo at reading 130 °F water in our tests, and a full second is hard to come by in that short time range. The Thermapen's needle-sharp probe can go deep into the thinnest of fish fillets or pounded chicken breasts. Its bright backlit display automatically turns on when you pick it up, and it rotates in four directions as you change the angle of the thermometer. The Thermapen is by no means necessary for most cooks, but it's an indispensable tool for those who love the science of cooking or the pursuit of kitchen perfection."

