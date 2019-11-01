How to get the best Apple TV+ launch deals

To start, anyone that signs up for Apple TV+ will receive a free seven-day trial. The one thing to keep in mind with today's launch is that it's probably not worth subscribing to Apple TV+ just yet. Reviews of the initial lineup haven't been great, and not all the episodes from each series are available to watch. You'll get a lot more out of the seven-day trial if you wait.

Another way to get Apple TV+ for free is to buy a new Apple device. If you purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV, you get a free one-year subscription. This offer has been available since Apple announced it on September 10th, the same day the company unveiled the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. When you launch the Apple TV app on your new device, you'll see a prompt to start your trial. AT&T is currently selling the Apple TV for $90 -- down from $179 -- so if you've been thinking about buying the set-top box, that's one way you can get both the device and Apple TV+ for relatively little money.

Students, meanwhile, get free access to the service if they're a current Apple Music subscriber. If you're in college or university but don't subscribe to Apple's music streaming service, you can still take advantage of the offer, though only for a "limited-time." It's also worth pointing out that Apple TV+ won't be free once you graduate. You'll also lose access if you cancel your Apple Music subscription at any time.

Last but not least, if you happen to subscribe to Emmy magazine, you'll have received a three-month trial voucher inside the latest issue.

Again, it's worth stressing that when it comes to Apple TV+, being patient will likely go a long way. Apple has interesting content in the pipeline, and you'll be to watch most shows in their entirety.