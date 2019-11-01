The Morning After: Apple TV+ has arrived

Deliveries are anticipated in 2022.Fisker's affordable all-electric SUV is called Ocean

Now Fisker is back, it's building a sub-$40,000 electric SUV, and that vehicle has a name: Ocean. Fisker will forego building a show car and debut what it says is "a fully running production-intent prototype sitting on the actual, completely engineered platform" on January 4th, 2020. That's after the company releases a mobile app that people can use to manage its leases, which will not have a long-term contract. Oh, and the Ocean has a full-length solar roof to go along with its 80 kWh battery pack.

Someone needed another streaming service.Apple TV+ shows and movies premiere today

Now it's November, we've reached the release date of Apple's streaming video service, Apple TV+. The Apple TV+ service will cost $4.99 per month, but there's a seven-day free trial available to everyone, and if you purchase new hardware -- iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV or Mac -- then there's a free year waiting. At launch, viewers can choose between new episodes of For All Mankind, The Morning Show, See, Helpsters, Dickinson, Ghostwriter, Snoopy in Space and Oprah's Book Club.

Creepy.Instagram is trying to shut down Like Patrol

Like Patrol sends notifications to users whenever their target likes or comments on an Instagram post, and it provides analytics, such as gender and even attractiveness, about who they're interacting with. Originally, Like Patrol referenced data from Instagram's own creepy Following tab, which showed who a user interacted with, their conversations and more. When Instagram discontinued the Following tab, Like Patrol developed its own scraping algorithms to track interactions -- now the social network has sent out a cease-and-desist order.

They're no easier to repair than the originals.AirPods Pro have replaceable components but aren't repairable

Early adopters are already testing out Apple's newest wireless buds (review incoming), but don't expect them to last a lifetime. While the AirPods Pro pack more conventional components -- especially the batteries -- iFixit found that they're no more repairable than the OG AirPods, thanks to a lot of glue in their construction. Those new silicone tips? If you need more, you'll have to get them from Apple. Existing third-party ones won't fit.

With the chin you'd expect.Motorola's foldable display RAZR leaks in first official-looking images

A more official-looking leaked image of the reinvented RAZR, a Motorola flip phone with a foldable display, has surfaced. It has a chunky lip at the base for the top half to fold into, flush. In general, it looks more like the RAZR of old than you might have expected, though other rumors suggest a more contemporary spec sheet, including a Snapdragon 710 processor and 256 gigs of storage. We're expecting official confirmation of the new foldable on November 13th.

You'll have to enable the feature and confirm your fingerprint first.WhatsApp's fingerprint unlock feature finally arrives on Android

Earlier this year, WhatsApp added an extra layer of privacy for iOS users when it enabled support for Touch ID and Face ID on iPhones and iPads. Now Android has caught up. WhatsApp users can unlock the app with their fingerprint once it's enabled in settings. The messaging company hasn't said whether it would bring face unlock capabilities for Android phones with the feature.

