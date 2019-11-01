Google's voice recorder app is heading to older Pixel phones

Google has often added features it debuts on its latest flagship handsets to its older devices and even its iOS apps, so the news it'd make Recorder more broadly available was somewhat expected from the jump. The app is useful for people who hate taking notes or need to quote speech accurately (such as your friendly neighborhood journalists).

It's not clear when Google will roll out the update that brings the app to other Pixels, nor which models it'll actually support. You can sideload Recorder onto many Android devices anyway, but an official update that brings it to older Pixels will surely encourage more people to try it.