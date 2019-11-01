Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo
'Mario Kart Tour' multiplayer test is coming in December

Gold Pass subscribers will get to try it first.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago in AV
Comments
Nintendo

Mario Kart Tour came to Android and iOS devices last month, but unfortunately, it shipped without without Nintendo's signature multiplayer mode. Now, the company has announced that it's launching real-time multiplayer mode into beta this December -- with one caveat.

The beta mode will only be available to users who pony up $4.99 per month for the Mario Kart Tour "Gold Pass." That experience unlocks 200cc racing, special Gold Challenges and the chance to obtain Gold Gifts. Yes, while Mario Kart Tour is free-to-start, it gives players plenty of other loot box-like opportunities to spend their cash in other ways.

Nintendo provided no other details, but said that more news would be coming soon. Hopefully, when the feature is released after the beta test, it will be available to all users.

Source: Nintendo (Twitter)
In this article: Android, av, Beta, gaming, GoldPass, iOS, MarioKartTour, Multiplayer, nintendo
