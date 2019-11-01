Latest in Gear

Image credit: LG
save
Save
share

NVIDIA G-Sync comes to LG OLED TVs this week

Games will look even better on a big screen.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
56 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

LG

Gaming on a massive OLED TV is an impressive experience, but it can be hampered by screen tearing or V-Sync input lag when playing PC games. To combat these issues, LG announced it would be supporting NVIDIA's G-Sync on its OLED TVs earlier this year, and now the release date has arrived.

Beginning this week, a firmware update will be pushed to LG OLEDs to allow G-Sync support. It'll be available on this year's E9 (65 and 55 inches), C9 (77, 65 and 55 inches) and B9 (65 and 55 inches) models. LG says the firmware will arrive in Northern America first before rolling out to Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East by the end of the year.

Support for G-Sync should make games look smoother, with reduced response times for a more immersive playing experience. LG also promises the firmware will reduce flicker, tearing and stuttering when playing PC games.

To take advantage of the G-Sync feature, you'll need a PC with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX or GeForce GTX 16-Series graphics card. NVIDIA will be releasing a new GeForce Game Ready Driver to enable the connection of compatible LG TVs to PCs with the selected cards via HDMI. Bringing the two together should enable a refresh rate of 144Hz in 1080p and 120Hz at 1440p for a smooth and snappy gaming experience.

Source: LG
In this article: gadgetry, gadgets, gear, lg, LG OLED TV, nvidia, nvidia g-sync
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
56 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Apple TV+ has arrived

The Morning After: Apple TV+ has arrived

View
Scientists find a hidden black hole using new detection method

Scientists find a hidden black hole using new detection method

View
Huawei's next tablet might look like the iPad Pro

Huawei's next tablet might look like the iPad Pro

View
Apple TV+ shows and movies premiere today

Apple TV+ shows and movies premiere today

View
Facebook sues domain name registrar over cybersquatting addresses

Facebook sues domain name registrar over cybersquatting addresses

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr