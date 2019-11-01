Ubisoft is developing five games for Microsoft’s next Xbox

Last week, Ubisoft announced delays for almost every game it has in development. With this new information, it seems likely that the decision was meant to give developers time to create next-gen versions of the games before Xbox Scarlett launches in late 2020. It's odd that Guillemot only mentioned Xbox Scarlett and not Sony's PlayStation 5, which is launching around the same time; Ubisoft's games are typically released on both Microsoft and Sony hardware.

Console launch line-ups are often pretty weak, so it's reassuring to know that gamers will have several choices to make when they pick up the latest consoles. Hopefully, more publishers will announce more launch window games in the coming months.