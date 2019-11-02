Microsoft's new Edge logo erases bad memories of Internet Explorer

Now that Microsoft Edge has a new Chromium-powered engine, the company is ready to give the browser a fresh look to match. In the wake of an Easter egg hunt, the software giant has revealed a redesigned, ocean wave-inspired logo for Edge that bears precious little resemblance to the Internet Explorer-inspired icon of old. The "E" is there if you look closely, but it's evident that Microsoft would rather you not associate the new app too closely with the days of IE-only web pages and glaring security holes.