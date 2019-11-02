Uber expands ride donation program to 12 cities in North America

Sarah Freed, Community Impact Initiative program manager, said in a statement:

"Too often, even in cities that have invested heavily in public transportation, there are mobility gaps when it comes to serving at-need communities. We can use our technology to help fill those gaps. In many cases, a simple, convenient ride to an important meeting or appointment makes a big difference in someone's life."

The company provides free rides to nonprofits through Uber for Business and Uber Health vehicles, which can take passengers to doctor's appointments. CII's recipients include women's shelters, domestic violence centers, cancer societies, groups for the visually impaired and YMCAs/YWCAs, among others. Uber says it donated $1.3 million in free rides and financial assistance under the program over the past three years, and it now intends to put $1.6 million more into the project.