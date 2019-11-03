Latest in Gear

Image credit: TheaDesign via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Camgirl sites exposed data for millions of users

It also revealed details for some of the sex workers.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
37m ago in Security
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

TheaDesign via Getty Images

Exposed databases are already enough of a security problem, but the latest incident could be particularly damaging for both porn site visitors and sex workers. Condition:Black security researchers have discovered that Barcelona's VTS Media left a database for its camgirl network (including sites like amateur.tv) unprotected for weeks. The trove included months of logs for millions of people, including their usernames, IP addresses, viewing habits, private chats and even passwords from failed login attempts. Some account details also escaped for account workers, Condition:Black told TechCrunch.

The database, which mostly included users from Europe, was locked down last week. It's not clear if any intruders accessed the database. An email to VTS Media bounced, so the company's stance on the issue isn't clear.

As with the database exposure at 3Fun's dating service, the camgirl site exposure isn't just a potential security risk. The viewing habits could be used to blackmail people worried their more socially conservative peers might learn about their sexual preferences. If there's an upshot, it's that the disclosure has revealed potential privacy issues. Would users be comfortable knowing that VTS is logging their 'private' conversations? However the company has been making use of that data, the exposure is a reminder of what could happen if that info fell into the wrong hands.

Source: TechCrunch
In this article: camgirl, data, exposed, exposure, gear, internet, privacy, security, sex, vts media
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

After Math: It's sequel season

After Math: It's sequel season

View
Recommended Reading: The 'fingerprints' of bourbon

Recommended Reading: The 'fingerprints' of bourbon

View
Google wants to give doctors web-like searches for medical records

Google wants to give doctors web-like searches for medical records

View
China tells online stores to stop selling e-cigarettes

China tells online stores to stop selling e-cigarettes

View
Microsoft's new Edge logo erases bad memories of Internet Explorer

Microsoft's new Edge logo erases bad memories of Internet Explorer

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr