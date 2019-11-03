Recommended Reading: The 'fingerprints' of bourbon

Whiskey webs: Microscale "fingerprints" of bourbon whiskey
Stuart J. Williams, Martin J. Brown, VI and Adam D. Carrithers,
Physical Review Fluids (PDF)
Finish up your weekend with glass of your favorite bourbon. And while you imbibe, these findings from researchers at the University of Louisville (because of course) will keep you company. A team from the school's department of mechanical engineering observed web-like patterns or "fingerprints" when a drop of American whiskey evaporated. The same characteristic isn't present in Scotch whisky or other liquors. What's more, each pattern was a unique indicator of both whiskey type and age.
Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.