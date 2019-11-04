Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Apple
save
Save
share

Apple unveils trailer for TV+ movie 'The Banker' with Samuel L. Jackson

It'll hit theaters December 6th and Apple TV+ in January.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
48m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Apple

Apple has offered a look at one of its first few TV+ movies with a trailer for The Banker. The drama stars Anthony Mackie, Samuel L. Jackson, Nia Long, and Nicholas Hoult.

Based on a true story, The Banker tells the tale of Bernard Garr and Joe Morris, respectively played by Mackie and Jackson (who are teaming back up after their Marvel Cinematic Universe exploits). The entrepreneurs developed a bold plan to create a real estate and finance empire during the '50s and '60s, with the aim of helping other African Americans pursue the American dream.

Following the path of The Elephant Queen and Hala, The Banker will hit theaters before Apple TV+. Apple will give it a limited theatrical release starting December 6 to qualify it for awards consideration. It should be available to stream in January.

Via: MacRumors
Source: Apple (YouTube)
In this article: anthony mackie, anthonymackie, apple, apple tv, apple tv plus, appletv, appletvplus, av, entertainment, film, movies, samuel l. jackson, samuelljackson, streaming, the banker, thebanker
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Facebook hopes a new logo will distract you from its problems

Facebook hopes a new logo will distract you from its problems

View
8chan returns without its most notorious community

8chan returns without its most notorious community

View
The red Instant Pot Duo is $40 off today

The red Instant Pot Duo is $40 off today

View
Garmin’s Venu is a great fitness wearable pretending to be a smartwatch

Garmin’s Venu is a great fitness wearable pretending to be a smartwatch

View
Google's Assistant-friendly Nest WiFi router is available now

Google's Assistant-friendly Nest WiFi router is available now

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr