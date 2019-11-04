Latest in Gear

Corsair's K95 Platinum mechanical keyboard is on sale for $130

For just $10 more than the K70 MK.2, you can add a bunch of macro keys.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Personal Computing
If you're in the market for a mechanical keyboard, you might want to cast your eye in the direction of the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum. The peripheral can retail for $200, but it's on sale on Amazon now for $130.

The K95 has much in common with Corsair's K70 MK.2 mechanical keyboard, which is selling for $120. For an extra $10, the K95 adds six dedicated macro keys. It also boasts Cherry MX Speed key switches with 1.2-millimeter actuation, 8MB of profile storage for three distinct profiles, an aluminum frame and a lighting bar.

While many gaming-focused mechanical keyboards can be gaudy, the K95 Platinum can be a somewhat tasteful addition to your desk. It's currently the cheapest Amazon has sold the keyboard for, after offering it for the same price for a spell last November, according to price tracking site Camerlcamelcamel.

