Image credit: Kojima Productions
What's on TV this week: 'Death Stranding'

Also: 'RDR 2' on PC, 'Green Eggs and Ham' and 'Rick & Morty.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago in AV
Kojima Productions

Hideo Kojima's next game is almost here. Later this week you can finally play Death Stranding on your PS4 and probably either be confused about what exactly the game is, or thoroughly enjoy being confused about exactly what the game is. Other options include the PC port of Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2, and several big Netflix releases, including Seth Meyers' comedy special with a political jokes skip button, Green Eggs and Ham, the Christmas special Let it Snow, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, plus new seasons for She-Ra and End of the F***king World.

On other services, BET+ ends the first season of Bigger, while Apple TV adds episodes for its new shows, and Disney's sneak preview of the streaming High School Musical show will air on ABC. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Hobbs & Shaw (4K)
  • Moana (4K)
  • Big Hero 6 (4K)
  • Zootopia (4K)
  • The Art of Racing in the Rain
  • Good Omens
  • Tangled (4K)
  • The Princess and the Frog (4K)
  • Universal Soldier (4K)
  • Shaun of the Dead (4K)
  • Hot Fuzz (4K)
  • Galaxy Quest (20th Anniversary)
  • Death Stranding (PS4 - 11/8)
  • Need for Speed Heat (Xbox One, PS4, PC - 11/8)
  • Just Dance 2020 (PS4, Switch, Xbox One)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragonhold DLC (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (PC)
  • Super Lucky's Tale (Switch)
  • Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Switch)

Monday

  • Cowboys/Giants, ESPN, 8:15 PM
  • The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
  • WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
  • Dancing with the Stars, ABC, 8 PM
  • His Dark Materials (series premiere), HBO, 9 PM
  • All Rise, CBS, 9 PM
  • Prodigal Son, Fox, 9 PM
  • Catherine the Great, HBO, 10 PM
  • Bull, CBS, 10 PM
  • The Good Doctor, ABC, 10 PM
  • Bluff City Law, NBC, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Tuesday

  • Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby, Netflix, 3 AM
  • End of the F***king World (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • She-ra and the Princesses of Power (S4), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Tune in for Love, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Little Mermaid Live!, ABC, 8 PM
  • The Flash, CW, 8 PM
  • The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
  • The Resident, Fox, 8 PM
  • The American Game, ESPN, 8 PM
  • Arrow, CW, 9 PM
  • Empire, Fox, 9 PM
  • The Purge, USA, 9 PM
  • This is Us, NBC, 9 PM
  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
  • FBI, CBS, 9 PM
  • Emergence, ABC, 10 PM
  • Treadstone, USA, 10 PM
  • New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
  • Mayans M.C. (season finale), FX, 10 PM
  • Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • Scams (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Castle Rock, Hulu, 3 AM
  • When the Camellia Blooms, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Virtually History, YouTube, 3 AM
  • The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM
  • All Elite Wrestling, TNT, 8 PM
  • Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
  • The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
  • Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM
  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
  • Schooled, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • The Apollo, HBO, 9 PM
  • The Oval, BET, 9 PM
  • Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM
  • Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM
  • NFL: The Grind, Epix, 9 PM
  • Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 PM
  • Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
  • Single Parents, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FXX, 10 PM
  • South Park, Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • Stumptown, ABC, 10 PM
  • Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
  • American Horror Story, FX, 10 PM
  • Sistas, BET, 10 PM
  • S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
  • Cake, FXX, 10:30 PM
  • Crank Yankers, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Bigger (season finale), BET+, 3 AM
  • Explained, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Sunnyside, NBC.com, 7:30 PM
  • Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
  • Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
  • Temple/South Florida college football, ESPN, 8 PM
  • Chargers/Raiders, Fox, 8 PM
  • Perfect Harmony, NBC, 8:30 PM
  • Mysteries Decoded, CW, 9 PM
  • The Good Place , NBC, 9 PM
  • A Million Little Things, ABC, 9 PM
  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM
  • Will & Grace, NBC, 9:30 PM
  • How to Get Away With Murder, ABC, 10 PM
  • Mr Inbetween, FX, 10 PM
  • Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM
  • Temptation Island, USA, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • Green Eggs and Ham (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Let it Snow, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Paradise Beach, Netflix, 3 AM
  • See, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • The Great British Baking Show, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Busted! I Know Who You Are (season premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
  • One Child Nation, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Snoopy in Space, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Ghostwriter, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • For All Mankind, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Greatest Events in WWII in Colour (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Helpsters, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • The Morning Show, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Vagabond, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Titans, DC Universe, 9 AM
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Sneak Preview, ABC, 8 PM
  • Charmed, CW, 8 PM
  • Was I Really Kidnapped?, Lifetime Movie Network, 8 PM
  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM
  • The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM
  • Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 8 PM
  • Dynasty, CW, 9 PM
  • Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM
  • In the Long Run, Starz, 10 PM
  • Van Helsing, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Room 104, HBO, 11 PM
  • Comedy Central Presents Joe Kwaczala / Nore Davis, Comedy Central, 11 PM
  • Black Jesus, Adult Swim, 12 AM

Saturday

  • Little Things (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Sesame Street: 50th Anniversary Celebration, HBO, 7 PM
  • Missouri/Georgia college football, ESPN, 7 PM
  • Clemson/NC State college football, ABC, 7:30 PM
  • Iowa/Oklahoma college football, Fox, 8 PM
  • Radio Christmas, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Amish Abduction, Lifetime Movie Network, 8 PM
  • Blue Planet Now (series premiere), BBC America, 9 PM

Sunday

  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (season premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
  • America's Funniest Home Videos, ABC, 7 PM
  • Batwoman, CW, 8 PM
  • Vikings/Cowboys, NBC, 8:15 PM
  • The Circus (season finale), Showtime, 8 PM
  • Dublin Murders (series premiere), Starz, 8 PM
  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
  • A Sweet Christmas, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Bless the Harts, Fox, 8:30 PM
  • God Friended Me, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • Shameless (season premiere), Showtime, 9 PM
  • Watchmen, HBO, 9 PM
  • Supergirl, CW, 9 PM
  • Godfather of Harlem, Epix, 9 PM
  • Poldark, PBS, 9 PM
  • Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM
  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 9:30 PM
  • The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
  • Uncensored, TV One, 9 PM
  • Leavenworth, Starz, 9:30 PM
  • Back to Life (series premiere), Showtime, 10 PM
  • Silicon Valley, HBO, 10 PM
  • Mr. Robot, USA, 10 PM
  • Get Shorty, Epix, 10 PM
  • Press (season finale), PBS, 10 PM
  • Madam Secretary, CBS, 10 PM
  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM
  • Mrs. Fletcher, HBO, 10:30 PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM
  • Rick & Morty (season premiere), Adult Swim, 11:30 PM
  • Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America, AMC, 12 AM

All times listed are ET.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
