Facebook hopes a new logo will distract you from its problems

The Facebook app will keep its own branding despite the new styling. You can expect the new look to surface over the course of the "coming weeks."

This is strictly a cosmetic change. Many of the functional integrations between these products took place years ago. It's certainly not going to address more serious complaints like the willingness to run false ads from politicians, ongoing privacy issues or the possible financial effects of its cryptocurrency. In that light, it may feel like more of a distraction than anything. It's still likely to be one of the more conspicuous changes to Facebook in a while -- just not the most meaningful.