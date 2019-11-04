Latest in Gear

Image credit: Adobe
save
Save
share

Photoshop on the iPad is now available

Over a year after it was officially announced, you can finally use it.
Billy Steele
56m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Adobe

It's been over a year since Adobe officially announced that it was bringing Photoshop to the iPad, but today the company makes good on its promise to do so in 2019. Version 1.0 isn't a full-blown version of the iPad app you're probably expecting though. The first release primarily focuses on compositing and retouching tools -- things like selections, masking, painting, blend modes and adjustment layers. There are some pretty useful tools in that list, but it isn't the full extent of what Photoshop will be capable of on Apple's tablets.

Adobe says it will add more Photoshop tools with each new release. And if you have something you'd like to see in the app, you can submit feature suggestions directly from the iPad software. There are still a lot of useful features in the initial version though, so you'll be able to get to work using it, just be aware it probably won't have everything you need right now.

Photoshop on the iPad

As far as the tools Photoshop on the iPad does have, you'll be able to use full PSD compatibility and a familiar interface from the desktop Creative Cloud app. The workspace has been retooled for the iPad though, so you can view both simplified and detailed layers panels as needed -- just as one example. Tools will display as you need them, including fast-access touch features, so you can harness the iPad's functionality while also saving precious screen space. In terms of performance, Adobe says you'll be able to work on large PSD files with "hundreds of layers" without any compromise in performance.

Like most Adobe mobile apps, all of your files will be accessible on the iPad through Creative Cloud. This means both PSDs and assets you need to create them will be within reach at all times. The files you create and update with Photoshop on the iPad will also sync to Creative Cloud automatically. Even when you're not online, Adobe says you can continue work and things will sync when you're connected again. And just like you see on the desktop, a home screen on the iPad app will offer quick access to files as soon as you open the app.

Photoshop on the iPad is available now in the Apple App Store. In order to use Photoshop on the iPad, you'll need to be running at iOS 13.1 or later. What's more, you'll need to have an iPad Pro (12.9-, 10.5- or 9.7-inch models), 5th-generation iPad, iPad mini 4 or iPad Air 2. The software supports both the first- and second-gen Apple Pencil.

Source: Adobe
In this article: adobe, adobemax2019, app, art, creative cloud, design, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, graphic design, ipad, photo editing, photoshop, photoshop for ipad, software
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft's Chromium Edge browser arrives January 15th

Microsoft's Chromium Edge browser arrives January 15th

View
Microsoft's new Office app for mobile combines Word, Excel and Powerpoint

Microsoft's new Office app for mobile combines Word, Excel and Powerpoint

View
Adobe's advanced AI editing tools graduate to Creative Cloud apps

Adobe's advanced AI editing tools graduate to Creative Cloud apps

View
Adobe brings Photoshop tricks directly to your smartphone camera

Adobe brings Photoshop tricks directly to your smartphone camera

View
Adobe unveils Aero, its first augmented reality creation app

Adobe unveils Aero, its first augmented reality creation app

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr