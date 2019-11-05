Latest in Gear

Image credit: ALASTAIR PIKE via Getty Images
save
Save
share

FCC formally approves the T-Mobile-Sprint merger

The deal still faces a lawsuit filed by state attorneys general.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ALASTAIR PIKE via Getty Images

Today, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) formally approved the T-Mobile-Sprint merger. The decision comes after a drawn-out, and at times contentious, review of T-Mobile's $26.5 billion bid to merge with Sprint.

The FCC believes the deal will close the digital divide and advance 5G in the US. T-Mobile and Sprint have committed to deploying 5G service to cover 97 percent of Americans within three years. They've also pledged to provide 90 percent of Americans with access to mobile service with speeds of at least 100 Mbps within six years. The FCC's approval is conditional on those promises, and the parties could be fined over $2 billion if they don't meet those goals.

According to the Commission, the merger will not harm competition — though several state attorneys general and a couple of FCC commissioners have argued otherwise. "While the parties promise their merger will accelerate the availability of some form of '5G' for some Americans, history teaches us that the most likely effect of this merger will be higher prices and fewer options for all Americans," said Commissioner Geoffrey Starks in a statement.

It's not surprising, though, that the FCC formally approved the merger today. The deal has already been approved by the Department of Justice. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai endorsed it this summer, and last month, the Commission voted. Normally, in this case a deal would close. However, there is a chance the lawsuit filed by state attorneys general could still block or delay the merger.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

Source: Federal Communications Commission
In this article: 5G, acquisition, approval, approved, business, carriers, competition, deal, digital divide, fcc, gear, merger, mobile, politics, sprint, t-mobile, verizon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft Japan’s four-day work week boosted productivity by 40 percent

Microsoft Japan’s four-day work week boosted productivity by 40 percent

View
More than 11,000 scientists declare a ‘climate emergency’

More than 11,000 scientists declare a ‘climate emergency’

View
macOS Catalina: A month with Apple's latest desktop update

macOS Catalina: A month with Apple's latest desktop update

View
Chrome OS officially supports virtual workspaces now

Chrome OS officially supports virtual workspaces now

View
NVIDIA's AI will help USPS handle packages 10 times faster

NVIDIA's AI will help USPS handle packages 10 times faster

View

Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr