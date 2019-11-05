Chrome OS officially supports virtual workspaces now

There are some fresher additions as well. If you use an Android phone and have Chrome syncing enabled, you can right-click phone numbers on your Chromebook to send them over and start calls. Supported printers now show up automatically, so you won't have to walk through setup just to print a copy of a travel itinerary. And if you think Google could do better, a brief press-and-hold of the power button will show a feedback option. To put it another way, this update could ensure that future upgrades are more to your liking.