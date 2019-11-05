NBA unveils a more affordable online subscription with over 100 live games

If you want to watch NBA games at home, previously you've had to get a pricey cable package or sign up to the similarly costly League Pass streaming service. Now, the NBA is providing fans with a new way to watch, offering its NBA TV channel as a stand-alone affordable subscription with options to watch live or to catch on-demand content.
Subscribers to NBA TV can access the service via NBA.com on a web browser or through the NBA App on their smartphone, tablet or gaming console. The channel won't show every single NBA game, but it will show over 100 live out-of-market games as well as original programming and games from the WNBA, NBA G League and NBA Summer League.
You can expect to see a handful of live NBA games per week plus replays of big games and highlight shows each night. Some shows will have enhanced viewing options like new camera angels, on-screen chats with celebrities, and social media integration. Plus there is access to classic content like NBA Finals games from 2000 to 2019.
The service costs $6.99 per month or $59.99 annually, making it a steal compared to a NBA League Pass which costs $129.00 for a season. If you don't have the time or the inclination to watch NBA games every night of the week, the NBA TV service is a compelling option. You can sign up for the service at NBA.com.
