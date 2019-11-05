Netflix signs Sandra Bullock for adaption of British TV series 'Unforgiven'

Nora Fingscheidt will direct Sandra Bullock in a new film @chrismcquarrie is adapting from the British mini-series Unforgiven about a recently released criminal who attempts to find redemption by reconnecting with her the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind. pic.twitter.com/oesGKPcDLH — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) November 4, 2019

The movie's script is penned by Christopher McQuarrie (known for writing and directing Mission: Impossible -- Rogue Nation and M:I -- Fallout) who started working on the script way back in 2010. Meanwhile, German filmmaker Nora Fingscheidt will helm the project as its director. Netflix's Unforgiven adaptation doesn't have a premiere date yet. It's also unclear if it will start streaming before or after the musical show Bullock is working on for Amazon that's based on her life in the '80s.