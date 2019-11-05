Netflix signs Sandra Bullock for adaption of British TV series 'Unforgiven'

Netflix is working with Sandra Bullock on another feature film -- and likely hoping that the team-up can replicate the massive success of Bird Box. The actress will star in and produce a movie adaptation of British mini-series Unforgiven, which aired in 2009. It's about a woman trying to rebuild her life and reconnect with the younger sister she was forced to abandon after serving 15 years in prison for the murder of two police officers.
Sponsored Links
Nora Fingscheidt will direct Sandra Bullock in a new film @chrismcquarrie is adapting from the British mini-series Unforgiven about a recently released criminal who attempts to find redemption by reconnecting with her the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind. pic.twitter.com/oesGKPcDLH— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) November 4, 2019
The movie's script is penned by Christopher McQuarrie (known for writing and directing Mission: Impossible -- Rogue Nation and M:I -- Fallout) who started working on the script way back in 2010. Meanwhile, German filmmaker Nora Fingscheidt will helm the project as its director. Netflix's Unforgiven adaptation doesn't have a premiere date yet. It's also unclear if it will start streaming before or after the musical show Bullock is working on for Amazon that's based on her life in the '80s.
Commenting is currently disabled due to technical issues. We apologize for the disruption and are working to bring comments back as soon as possible.