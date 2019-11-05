Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix
Netflix signs Sandra Bullock for adaption of British TV series 'Unforgiven'

'Bird Box' was a massive hit, after all.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
55m ago in Internet
Netflix is working with Sandra Bullock on another feature film -- and likely hoping that the team-up can replicate the massive success of Bird Box. The actress will star in and produce a movie adaptation of British mini-series Unforgiven, which aired in 2009. It's about a woman trying to rebuild her life and reconnect with the younger sister she was forced to abandon after serving 15 years in prison for the murder of two police officers.

The movie's script is penned by Christopher McQuarrie (known for writing and directing Mission: Impossible -- Rogue Nation and M:I -- Fallout) who started working on the script way back in 2010. Meanwhile, German filmmaker Nora Fingscheidt will helm the project as its director. Netflix's Unforgiven adaptation doesn't have a premiere date yet. It's also unclear if it will start streaming before or after the musical show Bullock is working on for Amazon that's based on her life in the '80s.

Source: See What's Next (Twitter)
Coverage: Entertainment Weekly
In this article: entertainment, internet, netflix, sandra bullock, unforgiven
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
